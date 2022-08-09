TUESDAY MORNING: Early morning scattered showers and storms will spread through parts of the state during the morning. Patchy fog will be possible as well. Temperatures will start out around the lower 70s. Then by midday, we reach the mid-80s. Some spots cool down sooner if rain moves through.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon. But again, these will be hit-or-miss. So otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the upper 80s. But any storms will cool things down, at least briefly.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms remain overnight. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Another round of scattered showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a few showers and storms Thursday as well. But those rain chances gradually diminish through late-week. By the weekend, we’re sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Rainfall totals by then should range from 0.25″ to 1.5″ in most cases.