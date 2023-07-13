TONIGHT: A front will near Arkansas from the north and it will set off a few thunderstorms. By Friday morning some of those storms will make their way into Central Arkansas. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s with a southeast wind 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms will be likely Friday morning, then it looks like we could see some sunshine midday. Additional storms will develop Friday afternoon and evening. Overall, about 40% of Arkansans will see rain Friday. When the sun comes out temperatures will quickly shoot into the low 90s. Southern Arkansas is under a heat advisory for feels-like temperatures over 105°. Southwest wind 10 mph.

WEEKEND: There are still storm chances this weekend, but they are much lower. Most will see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures heating up into the mid 90s. Heat advisories are likely this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show low rain chances into next, but I still think with all the humidity we could see pop showers and storms most days. Storms will be welcome because next week looks hot!

-Meteorologist Alex Libby