THURSDAY MORNING: A few early morning showers are possible in extreme southern Arkansas. But the rest of the state stays mostly sunny through the morning. Temperatures heat up quickly, likely into the lower 90s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine and heat continues to dominate into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s. But with a bit less humidity behind our recent cool front, heat index values only reach the 95 to 105 degree range.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-70s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine and heat is on tap for Friday. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values perhaps up to 105 or slightly higher. Those numbers go up a little more Saturday with sunshine. Then another cool front brings a better chance of rain Sunday. Still, they may be hit or miss. So the drought situation is still expected to continue.