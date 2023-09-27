Wednesday is actually starting a few degrees cooler than Tuesday did, however, it will get just as hot this afternoon with high temperatures today reaching 10-15 degrees above average.

Yes, a lot of sunshine in Central and South Arkansas. Far North Arkansas does have a very, very small chance of a shower today.

Not just the lack of rain, but the heat is becoming the big story. Daytime high temperatures will keep running 10-15 degrees above average and some record high temperatures may soon fall to new records we set starting this weekend.

The next real chance we get rain in much of Arkansas will not come until next Thursday and Friday when a front will come through the Plains and approach Arkansas. The front may not come through, but it may get close enough to bring a chance of rain. If the front gets here and stalls out, that would be the best of both worlds, because it would bring rain and cooler temperatures.