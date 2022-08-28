TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will be possible this evening as clouds linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Monday looks to be very similar to Sunday. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the lower 90s, however, humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid weather will continue on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Slightly drier air will start to move into the area by midweek helping to bring the humidity levels down. Temperatures look to stay near seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. Dry weather will dominate through the middle and end of the work week with slight rain chances returning to the forecast for the weekend.