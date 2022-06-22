WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly clear skies through the morning, heating temperatures quickly. Most areas start out in the mid-70s. By midday, we climb into the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues throughout the afternoon with plenty more humidity. Highs reach the upper 90s to about 100. Heat index values reach up to 105. A brief, isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night as well. Temperatures remain mild, dropping into the mid-70s again. A stray shower will be possible overnight as a weak cool front moves in.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Expect plenty more sunshine into Thursday with temperatures mostly in the mid-90s. But still, humidity will be an issue. So heat index values will still likely reach above 100. We’ll heat up even more into Friday and Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front for early next week.