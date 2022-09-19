MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with warm temperatures and clear skies. Through the morning, temperatures climb quickly with abundant sunshine. By midday, we’ll be in the lower 90s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Through the afternoon, temperatures continue to soar with sunshine. We’ll climb into the upper 90s by mid-afternoon. Heat index values may range between the upper 90s and just above 100.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight. But we stay warm. Temperatures only slip into the lower 70s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine can be expected Tuesday, heating temperatures up even more. We’ll climb into the upper 90s. Then by Wedesday, we see temperatures heat all the way to about 100 degrees. Heat index values may reach 105. Then Thursday, a weak cool front arrives. This may drop us to near 90 by Friday. Then we heat up again this weekend.