FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms continue into the afternoon, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind will be the main risk. Flash flooding is also possible. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms slack off some into the overnight. But a few isolated storms still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: More scattered showers and storms will build across the state on Saturday. A few of these could be strong to severe as well, perhaps bringing pockets of flash flooding.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Some showers linger into Sunday, though rain chances do slack off some. Highs will still be in the mid-80s. Then early next week, we dry out some and temperatures heat up as a result.