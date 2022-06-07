TONIGHT: Another break from the rain comes tonight. Some spots in NWA, like Fort Smith, picked up over 4.5″ of rain Tuesday. Searcy was also one of the rainier spots across the state with over an inch of rainfall there and some flooding reported at Highway 157 and 124 in White County from around 3pm Tuesday afternoon. Overall, weather will calm down tonight and overnight. Partly cloudy with mild temps in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: More showers and storms are expected Wednesday, particularly Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and wind are the primary threats, but some isolated hail could be possible in one or two stronger storms. Storm activity ramps up for NWA before sunrise and closer to the morning commute for central Arkansas. Rain will shift farther east by noon and taper off entirely Wednesday evening. Another ¾ – 1″ of rain is expected for Little Rock Wednesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: A break from the rain is looking more likely Thursday, but more showers and storms are back Friday. Sunshine for the weekend and high heat next week in the 90s.



