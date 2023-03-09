THURSDAY MORNING: More widespread rain is expected most of Thursday morning, especially across central Arkansas. This will likely keep feeding across the state through midday. So temperatures will stay cool, likely staying in the low 50s during the morning.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Winds may shift some from the south after lunch, getting temperatures into the mid and upper 50s. But the rain keeps coming. Some of this rain could be heavy at times.

A few thunderstorms across southern Arkansas could produce some small hail. But the overall severe risk is very low.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms linger into the evening before moving out around midnight. Temperatures slip into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm up a bit more since we will be drier, likely into the low-60s. Then going into the night, clouds gradually return. Temperatures slip into the lower to mid-50s by Saturday morning.

With more clouds in the forecast, we don’t expect much sunshine Saturday. Showers will ramp up a bit more into the afternoon and evening. Then a few storms will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday. A few of those could be strong, especially over central and south Arkansas.

Showers linger into Sunday morning, though we do dry out some into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies remaining. It will be breezy through the weekend as well. Then early next week, expect more sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Some frost will be possible next week.