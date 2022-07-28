TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will slowly taper off overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase again, mainly during the late morning and afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms could include gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will look very similar to Friday. Shower and thunderstorms will continue across the area as temperatures only warm into the mid-80s. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail can not be ruled out.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger into Sunday, however much of next week looks to be dry. Warm temperatures are also set to return to the forecast. Highs will likely be back in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week.