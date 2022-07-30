TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight.

TOMORROW: More rain chances return on Sunday. There will be dry time, but showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the milder side with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Rain chances will linger through the day on Monday, however much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will also start to warm up again with highs in the lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Hit or miss shower and storm chances will continue through the week, however hot and humid conditions will also make a return. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of next week.