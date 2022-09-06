TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain chances ramp up a bit more into the afternoon as temperatures continue to climb. Highs reach about 90 as hit-or-miss storms spread across the state.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will gradually dissipate through the evening as temperatures drop. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with temperatures down to about 70.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will bring perhaps a few more lingering isolated showers. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly sunny and mostly rain-free.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday brings even more sunshine and dry weather. But going into Friday and Saturday, clouds start to build back across the area. A few showers will be likely as well.
