TONIGHT: Gusty wind from storms knocked down trees and power lines across parts of central Arkansas Monday afternoon. Small hail was also reported in some of the stronger storms. Rain did a number on our forecast today, bringing down temperatures from the mid 90s around noon to the mid 70s by 4pm. Some more showers and storms will linger through the evening, and chances will diminish as we progress through night with temps remaining in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday with rain on and off throughout the day. Afternoon temps could top off at 90°F. Around ¼” to ½” of rain is forecast for Little Rock Tuesday as a cold front stalls over the state. If any storms strengthen, hail & wind will be the primary threats.

WHAT’S NEXT: Decent rain chances continue through Thursday. Sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.