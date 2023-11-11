TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and lighter winds will make for a chilly night. By Sunday morning much of northern Arkansas will be in the 30s with frost possible in valleys. Here in Little Rock and in southern Arkansas temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: We will see another beautiful Fall day on Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter than Saturday, only 5 mph out of the north.

MONDAY: High-thin clouds will increase from the south on Monday. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler in south Arkansas. The rest of the state will be able to warm into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Light rain will be possible south of Pine Bluff on Tuesday. Areas north of there will be dry but have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

