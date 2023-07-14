FRIDAY: A few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90. Heat index values between 95 and 108. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms become more scattered, especially after midnight. A few of those storms could be strong or severe, with the main risk being damaging wind and large hail. Lows near 73. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers and storms will gradually come to an end, leaving us mostly sunny for the midday and afternoon hours. Highs near 94 degrees. Heat index between 98 and 108. Wind: W 5-10 mph.