WEDNESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will likely build over northern Arkansas early in the morning. Then as we approach the midday hours, those storms spread through central and eventually southern Arkansas. As they push through, they may produce damaging wind gusts and hail on top of the torrential rainfall. Temperatures reach the mid-80s ahead of the rain.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms continue to spread into southern Arkansas, cooling temperatures a bit as they pass. We should mostly be in the 70s for the afternoon with lingering showers and clouds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We will likely see some clouds linger through the night. But rain should be out of here, other than maybe a quick isolated shower. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Expect partly sunny skies with perhaps a few isolated showers Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’re rain-free with highs in the mid-80s. Then storms ramp up again early Friday, some of which could be severe. This will be our last big round of storms for a while, though. Into the weekend, we dry out a bit. Then we heat up big time early next week.