WEDNESDAY: A cluster of strong storms will move through central Arkansas Wednesday morning, some of which will be capable of large hail and damaging wind. By the afternoon, we dry out some. But isolated storms are still possible. Highs reach the upper 80s to nearly 90.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered strong storms will likely re-develop into the evening hours, spreading south through the overnight. Damaging wind and large hail will be possible with these storms as well. Lows slip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.