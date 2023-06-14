WEDNESDAY: A cluster of strong storms will move through central Arkansas Wednesday morning, some of which will be capable of large hail and damaging wind. By the afternoon, we dry out some. But isolated storms are still possible. Highs reach the upper 80s to nearly 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered strong storms will likely re-develop into the evening hours, spreading south through the overnight. Damaging wind and large hail will be possible with these storms as well. Lows slip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.