TONIGHT: Clouds stick around tonight with a little clearing. Overall, it will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures drop to the low 70s closer to sunrise with a light easterly wind. Rain chances are slim to none.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds stick around for the start of the day Wednesday, with more clearing later on. Temperatures start in the 70s and warm to the mid 80s by the afternoon. There is a low chance for a few lingering showers over central Arkansas with a better chance farther south through the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine and warmer weather back in the forecast Thursday into the weekend. Upper 80s Thursday and Friday with low 90s back in the forecast Saturday/Sunday.

