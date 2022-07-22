FRIDAY MORNING: Early morning clouds will gradually fade away, giving way to plenty of sunshine. By midday, temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Abundant sunshine will follow us through the afternoon, heating temperatures to about 100. Heat advisories are in effect across most of the state through the evening as it will likely feel more like 100 to 110.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear into the night with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s. No rain is anticipated.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Humidity ramps up into the weekend with continued sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 90s to about 100. But the heat index will be even higher, perhaps exceeding 110 in spots. Excessive heat warnings may be needed through the weekend and perhaps even early next week as the hot, dry weather continues.