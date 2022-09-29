THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out chilly Thursday, mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Through the morning, we’ll warm up quickly. But with a north breeze during the day, temperatures only reach the lower 70s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We maintain sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures slip through the night pretty quickly. By Friday morning, we drop back to the lower 50s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine can be expected Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with continued sunshine. Highs reach the lower and mid-80s. That sunshine sticks around next week with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.