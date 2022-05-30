MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Memorial Day with a few extra clouds. Otherwise, we’re mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Any extra clouds should fade away by mid-morning, giving way to abundant sunshine and heat. We reach the mid and upper 80s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to beam down on central Arkansas, heating temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen frequently (SPF 30+) to prevent skin damage.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear through the night. But with a bit more humidity, temperatures only slip into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: A few early morning clouds are possible. But through the day, expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will bring more heat and humidity for central Arkansas. But an approaching cold front will spark a few strong to severe storms over the region at times. More storms are likely on Thursday as the front continues to pass, bringing cooler temperatures into mid-week.