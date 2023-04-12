WEDNESDAY: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and cool temperatures, mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Through the morning, we warm up quickly. By midday, we reach the mid-70s.

Temperatures continue climbing through Wednesday afternoon with abundant sunshine. Wind will be light from the southeast, warming temperatures into the upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Extra clouds build into the area overnight into Thursday as a weak tropical disturbance passes to our southeast. We have removed rain from the forecast as this should remain mostly over Mississippi and Louisiana.

Instead, expect dry weather to linger through Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s to about 80 each afternoon. Then some storms arrive Saturday, a few of which could be strong.