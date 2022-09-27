TUESDAY AFTERNOON: By noon, we’ll reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine will continue to heat temperatures into the afternoon, but only into the mid-80s with low humidity.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, allowing temperatures to fall quickly. By daybreak Wednesday morning, temperatures will be back in the mid-50s. Some will dip into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold front passes through on Wednesday. But this one comes with no rain or clouds. Instead, we’ll just see cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday will be even cooler with morning temperatures near 50 and highs in the mid-70s. We’ll warm up some more into Friday with highs near 80. Then over the weekend, expect a few more clouds with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-80s.