TUESDAY AFTERNOON: More sunshine is on deck for Tuesday afternoon, warming temperatures back to the mid-80s. Much like recent days, we’ll be about 5 or 6 degrees warmer than average. A few high, thin clouds will be possible. But they bring no rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With clear skies and dry air locked in place overnight, temperatures cool off quickly. By Wednesday morning, we drop into the lower 50s. A few may drop into the upper 40s again.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine remains through mid-week, warming temperatures even more. We’ll reach the upper 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: On Thursday, more sunshine will get us into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then a cold front arrives by Friday, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to wrap up the work week.