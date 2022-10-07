FRIDAY MORNING: We start our Friday with mostly clear skies and slightly milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s. But with a passing cold front, temperatures only reach the upper 70s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will still be warmer than average into the afternoon. But we won’t be as hot as Thursday. Look for highs near the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Another cold front will pass through into the night. But it will bring no rain. Instead, it may enhance our northerly breeze for the night. Temperatures slip into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: This second cold front will make for a cooler Saturday, despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures reach into the mid-70s. Then into Sunday morning, we’re mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower 50s. A warm front arrives Monday, warming temperatures back into the mid-80s. But no rain is anticipated until later in the week.