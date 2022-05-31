TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our day with a few clouds across southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’re just clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By midday, we are mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will continue to heat things up through the afternoon, perhaps a bit hotter than Monday. Highs should reach the lower 90s in most cases with a heat index around the mid-90s in most cases. No rain is anticipated.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping to the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually start to increase just a bit as a few storms approach from the west. However, we should remain dry until around daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: As a cold front approaches, storms will likely roll into NW Arkansas during the morning and midday hours. A few of these could be strong at times, bringing some damaging wind to a few spots. As this front slips south into Thursday, more strong storms are possible into central and southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be cooler into late-week behind the front.