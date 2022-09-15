THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue their climb to about 90 this afternoon. Humidity may increase just slightly, but not by much. So 90 should feel like low-90s Thursday afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: With mostly clear skies, temperatures will slip pretty quickly once again. Most will drop into the mid to low-60s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: More sunshine is expected Friday with otherwise, hot and somewhat humid conditions. Highs reach into the lower 90s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Going into Saturday, a warm front lifts through the area and this really increases the humidity. Highs will be in the lower 90s through the weekend, then mid and upper 90s with sunshine next week. Humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees or more by the middle of next week.