THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The sunshine stays with us throughout your Thursday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Winds will pick up into the afternoon from the west, likely between 10 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear through most of the overnight. A few clouds start moving in around daybreak on Friday. Temperatures slip into the lower to mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase a bit more into Friday with slightly milder temperatures. Most will climb into the lower 60s with a few in the upper 50s. No rain is anticipated Friday.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Going into Saturday morning, an incoming warm front will keep temperatures mild. Most will only drop into the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning. Scattered light showers begin to develop, but they do not bring much in terms of rainfall totals. Highs reach the mid-60s.

While showers last most of the morning, most will see less than a tenth of an inch. Heavier amounts, closer to an inch, will be possible in far southeast Arkansas.

Clouds linger, but showers move out into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler, but still above average, in the mid-50s.