TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures. Lows drop to the low 70s with a calm northeasterly wind. Rain chances diminish to slim tonight and overnight.

THURSDAY: Clouds start off the day Thursday with sunshine coming through by afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s, closer to 90°F with only a slim shot for an isolated shower or storm during the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny and seasonable in the low 90s Friday through the weekend. Next week starts the same with a better shot for rain mid-week.

