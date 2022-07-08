FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The heat becomes even more dangerous Friday afternoon. Excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of central Arkansas as temperatures reach 100 to 105 in some cases. Heat index values reach the 105 to 115 degree range. Drink plenty of water and stay as cool as possible to avoid heat-related illnesses. A few isolated storms will be possible, some of which could be strong at times. But most will dodge the storms altogether.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Into the night, a stray shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows slipping into the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will bring more dangerous heat. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s. A few more isolated storms will be possible. One or two could be strong. These won’t ease the drought. But we will take any rain we can get.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: These storms come with a cool front, which leaves us a bit cooler and drier into Sunday. Still, it will be hot with highs around 93 and heat index values between 98 and 103. Heat and humidity builds even more into Monday and Tuesday.