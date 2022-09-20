TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 100°F near 2pm Tuesday afternoon for the 17th time this year, so it’s going to some time to cool off. Temps remain in the 90s through 7pm, 80s through 1am and drop to the 70s overnight into early Wednesday morning. It will be clear and calm. Little Rock’s average low for this time of year is 61°F.

WEDNESDAY: Another sunny and hot day Wednesday with high temps ranging ~15 degrees above average. It is possible we could hit 100°F again. The record for Wednesday in Little Rock is 100°F from 2005.

WHAT’S NEXT: There will be a little bit of a cool down Thursday, right in time for the official start of Fall…although it will still be warm. High temps in the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and down to the 80s Friday. Hotter this weekend again in the 90s with the best shot (albeit low) Sunday.