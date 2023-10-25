Our Wednesday is starting off with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and once again, we’ll have a near record high temperatures. Little Rock’s record high today is 89°. It should reach 88° like it did yesterday.

Warm temperatures in the 80s will continue through Friday, but rain chances will also be on the rise.

The rain chances pick up this weekend as a cold front starts to move through. The cold weather will be here early next week. Rain totals Thursday will be quite low. But by the end of the weekend, some places of West Arkansas may get 2-3″ of rain, and parts of Central Arkansas may get an inch of rain.

Look at how far the temperatures drop for early next week!