MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with areas of dense fog. Dense Fog Advisories continue through 9 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas. By midday, expect increasing clouds mixed in with some sunshine. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s, then reach lower 60s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: During the afternoon, winds will pick up and we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is anticipated. Temperatures reach the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies through the night with relatively mild temperatures. Most of us will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Tuesday will bring even more cloud coverage. But in most cases, we remain dry. However, we will see some off and on light showers move through northwest Arkansas. Those may stretch as far south and east as Mena, Russellville and Clinton by Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s.

More rain builds into the area on Wednesday, some of which will be heavy at times. This will continue throughout much of the day, bringing some significant rainfall amounts to parts of Arkansas. Some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rain while others get less than 2 inches.

A few strong storms will be possible Wednesday as well, mostly over south Arkansas. No severe weather is anticipated at the moment, though. Temperatures reach the mid-60s on Wednesday. Then as we clear out Thursday, expect sunshine with highs in the mid-60s.

Cooler temperatures roll through with another system Friday. This system brings less moisture, though with colder temperatures, a few flurries or sleet pellets can’t be ruled out in northern Arkansas. In central Arkansas, only expect a few sprinkles or light showers as temperatures plunge into the 40s.