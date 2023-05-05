FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will spread across Arkansas through the morning before gradually moving out around midday. Temperatures remain steady in the 60s through this time.

As we dry out in the afternoon, we remain mostly cloudy. We will warm up a good bit more in the afternoon, though not as much as once thought. Highs should reach the mid and upper 70s.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s. An isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect some morning clouds Saturday before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s to about 90 with heat index values being a bit hotter. This could lead to a couple isolated showers or storms in the afternoon.

More heat and humidity thrives into Sunday and beyond, likely resulting in more hit-or-miss storms each day.