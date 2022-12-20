TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds will continue to thin out during the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies by sunset. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gradually return to the area during the morning Wednesday. Then by the afternoon and evening, we’re mostly cloudy again. Temperatures during the day reach the upper to about 50.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Going into Thursday, things become far more active. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. During the morning, we’ll see temperatures climb up to the upper 40s. Then around midday, showers start to move in as a major cold front rolls in.

Once the front passes, winds will be strong out of the northwest between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 40 mph. Temperatures plummet almost instantly, transitioning some of these rain showers to snow showers. But in some cases, the cold air will come with such dry air that precipitation stops quickly.

Most of the snow will occur across northern Arkansas, where a dusting to perhaps 1 or 2 inches will be possible. Roads could become slick in spots, especially into our higher elevations. Otherwise, the bigger story becomes the dangerous and perhaps deadly cold that sets in Thursday night. By sunset, temperatures slip into the teens with wind chills into the single digits above and below zero.

We’ll become partly sunny Friday. But temperatures barely warm up. We start out in the single digits with wind chills down to the teens below zero. Temperatures remain below freezing through most of the holiday weekend. So if you’re leaving town for a few days, be sure to prepare your pipes as well as pets and plants.

For more details on this late-week and weekend cold snap, click here.