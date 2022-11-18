FRIDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with a northwest breeze between 8 and 12 mph. Temperatures stay cold, only reaching the mid-40s by mid-afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect clouds to linger through the evening during those high school football games. Temperatures slip into the upper 30s during this time, likely dropping on down to the upper 20s and lower 30s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Expect more sunshine Saturday with temperatures struggling to warm as much in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s to nearly 50. Then we drop into the mid and upper 20s Sunday morning.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: After a cold, frosty start to your Sunday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures remain cold, though. Highs only reach the mid-40s.

We warm up some into early next week with perhaps a chance for light showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. But a better chance of rain returns Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures return to the lower 60s.