MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with mostly cloudy skies and areas of light showers. Most of these will be focused over southern Arkansas, leaving much of the state just mostly cloudy and cold around midday. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s, then only reach about 40 at lunchtime.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect these clouds to linger into the afternoon as well. Temperatures only reach the lower 40s with perhaps a few more lingering showers into the afternoon. Most of this will remain focused over the southern tier of the state.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers linger over southern Arkansas during the night, tapering off some after midnight. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy with temperatures slipping into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll drop into the mid-30s Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers lingering over southern Arkansas. During your Tuesday, some clearing out may occur. This may give way to some sunshine. But temperatures still remain chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

We’ll remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies into mid-week. Temperatures only reach the upper 40s on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, the forecast shifts in a big way as a cold front approaches the state.

This will likely bring some scattered light showers in the morning or midday hours. But as this cold front passes during the day, temperatures drop quickly and some of this rainfall will briefly change over to a wintry mix followed by some snow showers. Impacts appear to be minimal, although that is still up in the air as temperatures quickly plummet below freezing.

With this rapid temperature drop, it’s more likely that most precipitation will diminish. But this blast of Arctic air will be incredible, dropping temperatures into the single digits Thursday night with wind chills in the double-digits below zero. Frostbite will set in quickly for anyone outdoors for extended periods of time. Friday will be drier, though colder with highs only reaching the teens. Wind chills remain in the single digits.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry, though still very cold. Highs on Christmas Eve stay below freezing, likely in the upper 20s. Christmas Day will be a bit milder. But we only reach 32 degrees. That said, if we have any accumulations Thursday night–it likely will not melt until after Christmas.