MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler-than-average temperatures following our weekend cold front. Most areas will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds linger through much of the morning with no rainfall.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Some clouds clear out over southern Arkansas. But otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy through most of the state. Highs reach the mid-70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers return to NW Arkansas later in the afternoon and evening, some of which may linger into the overnight. But most of central Arkansas remains dry into the evening. Lows drop into the lower 60s as a warm front approaches from the south.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: As a warm front lifts through the state on Tuesday, the humidity returns with highs reaching the upper 70s. A few may hit 80. Scattered storms build into the afternoon, becoming more widespread through the night into Wednesday. These should remain non-severe, though a few could be strong at times. Some showers linger into Wednesday as cooler air is drawn back into the Natural State.