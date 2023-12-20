WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs near 59. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 39. Wind: SE 2-4 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs near 60. Wind: SSE 4-8 mph.

THE NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Light to moderate start moving into far western Arkansas late Thursday night, becoming more widespread by Friday morning. Light showers will be scattered through most of Friday and Saturday. Then a heavier round of rain is expected Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Most of us will see 1 to 3 inches of rain by the time Christmas is behind us.