THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Highs reach about 90. But humidity will be a bit less. a few isolated showers will be possible as well, but most of that will occur in the western half of the state.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to increase through the evening and overnight. Some extra showers will be possible as well, especially by Friday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: We remain mostly cloudy Friday with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, likely in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’ll see a few showers linger into Saturday, though a bit more sunshine will be possible. Then more showers and storms build into the area on Sunday. Humidity ramps up as well. A few more storms may linger into your Labor Day.