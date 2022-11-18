FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with increasing clouds across central Arkansas. But in northern Arkansas, higher in elevation, there will be some early morning snow showers.

A few flurries may reach central Arkansas. But then it just becomes cloudy and cold. Temperatures start out in the lower 30s. Then by midday, we reach the lower 40s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with a northwest breeze between 8 and 12 mph. Temperatures stay cold, only reaching the mid-40s by mid-afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect clouds to linger through the evening during those high school football games. Temperatures slip into the upper 30s during this time, likely dropping on down to the upper 20s and lower 30s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Expect more sunshine Saturday with temperatures struggling to warm as much in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s to nearly 50. Then we drop into the mid and upper 20s Sunday morning. In the afternoon, we remain sunny but only reach the mid-40s.

We warm up some into early next week with perhaps a chance for light showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. But a better chance of rain returns Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures return to the lower 60s.