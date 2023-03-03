FRIDAY MORNING: Rain and storms move out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by midday. Temperatures start in the lower 50s. Then by noon, we reach into the upper 50s. Wind ramps up through the morning, likely between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could reach over 40 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: High wind and cloudy skies remain through your Friday afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60. Wind calms down some later in the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies clear out some as wind calms down. Temperatures slip into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: The weekend looks fantastic with abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid-60s Saturday. Then after dropping into the mid-40s Sunday morning, we’ll climb back to the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Early next week will bring more sunshine and warmth. Highs reach nearly 80 degrees on Monday. Then Tuesday, clouds increase and temperatures drop some as a cold front slowly slides through. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday as showers gradually return. Then more rain is anticipated into mid-week as temperatures slip to the upper 50s to lower 60s.