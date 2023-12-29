FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs near 46. Wind chills in the 30s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny and a bit milder. Highs near 56. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.
by: Joel Young, CBM
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joel Young, CBM
Posted:
Updated:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs near 46. Wind chills in the 30s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny and a bit milder. Highs near 56. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.