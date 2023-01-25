WEDNESDAY MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies linger across the area behind our recent snowfall. Temperatures start out in the 30s. Wind will be breezy from the west-northwest, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Skies remain mostly cloudy through midday with temperatures into the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The clouds linger into the afternoon, keeping temperatures from warming much more. Highs reach the mid-40s. There will be some decent snow-melt in our higher elevations.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As we go into the night, skies will gradually clear out. This will drop our temperatures below freezing. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. So any residual moisture on secondary roads, especially in shady spots, could be icy Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect more sunshine Thursday, allowing for even more snow-melt. Temperatures reach into the mid-40s. Still, any residual moisture could re-freeze in those shady spots on secondary roads Friday morning as we slip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will bring more sunshine, therefore more snow-melt. Temperatures reach the mid-50s. Then clouds return Friday night. So temperatures only drop to the mid and upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Clouds increase into Saturday with increasing light showers into the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Then showers continue into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the 40s. So no winter weather is anticipated at this time.