THURSDAY: More clouds build across Arkansas as a weak tropical disturbance passes to our southeast. This will bring a few light showers to parts of southeast Arkansas. Clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler, but still mild around midday with most in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a chance of a few stray showers in eastern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’re warm with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect clouds to clear out Thursday night, leaving us with a warm, sunny day on Friday. Highs reach 80. Then on Saturday, most of the day will be dry and breezy with highs in the lower 80s. But with an increase in humidity and an incoming cold front, there is a risk for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned for updates.