FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mostly dry. A few sprinkles or maybe a brief shower is possible. Highs near 77. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows near 51. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 68. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.