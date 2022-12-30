FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Though the heavier showers will have moved on, a few light showers may still try to develop through the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, dropping into the mid and upper 50s by late-afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Pesky clouds stick around into the night with perhaps one or two light showers. But for the most part, the overnight will be drier with temperatures slipping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Expect lots of sunshine for Saturday, New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be milder with a light south wind. Highs reach the mid-60s for the last day of 2022. A wave of clouds will move through by the strike of midnight. But no rain is anticipated. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s to upper 40s by midnight.

NEW YEAR’S DAY & BEYOND: New Year’s Day brings an increase in clouds and warmth as a new storm system approaches. Temperatures reach about 70 with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. No rain is anticipated until Monday, though. This will come behind a warm front Sunday night, which imports much more warmth and humidity for Monday. Highs reach the low and mid-70s with a stout south wind between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday afternoon and evening, could evolve into a significant severe weather complex. Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes will be possible. At this point in time, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Arkansas at risk. The most likely risk appears to be in central and south Arkansas. But we must watch this one closely as the moisture availability is much greater than some recent threats we’ve seen.