THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs near 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and light showers. Chance of rain: 20% Lows near 45. Wind: SE 2-4 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Chance of rain: 40% Highs near 56. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: A few more light showers will be possible Saturday with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Then on Christmas Eve, heavier rain moves in. Severe weather is not a risk, although flash flooding is possible in southern and southwest Arkansas.

Rain will linger into Christmas Day. But we should begin drying out into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals should range between 1 and 3 inches, give or take. Areas in western Arkansas could pick up 4 or more inches.