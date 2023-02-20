MONDAY AFTERNOON: Skies remain mostly cloudy through Monday afternoon. But we remain dry. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s with a breezy southwest wind, likely between 10 and 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: The clouds stick around through the night with mild temperatures. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly over southern Arkansas. Temperatures slip into the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday as well, mostly in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy and dry Tuesday with highs near 70. Wind remains breezy, mostly from the southeast.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday will bring much stronger wind as another system rolls through the area. We’ll remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. A few showers and storms will move through, especially during the midday and afternoon hours.

Though the risk is low, a few of these storms could be on the strong side. Damaging wind will be the main risk. Once those storms have passed, going into Tuesday; we keep the warmth around. Highs reach the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

Showers return Friday with colder temperatures, likely near 50 degrees.